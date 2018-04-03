Brokerages Set Altaba (AABA) Target Price at $71.96

Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.96.

AABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Vetr upgraded Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.32 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Altaba from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Altaba to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Altaba from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of AABA stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,687,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $63,756.59, a P/E ratio of -3,658.67 and a beta of 2.00. Altaba has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $80.56.

In other Altaba news, major shareholder Tci Fund Management Ltd sold 1,214,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $90,078,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexi Wellman sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $97,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,217,202 shares of company stock worth $90,321,425 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AABA. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altaba during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,066,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altaba by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,439,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,670,000 after buying an additional 2,671,283 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Altaba by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 15,916,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,798,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altaba by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 13,148,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,408,000 after buying an additional 980,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Altaba by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 7,167,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,650,000 after buying an additional 3,390,092 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

