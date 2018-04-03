Brokerages Set American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Price Target at $15.25

Shares of American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of American Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Get American Midstream Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald A. Tywoniuk sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $38,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Midstream Partners by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Midstream Partners (AMID) remained flat at $$11.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 163,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. American Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $792.13, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.03.

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The pipeline company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($2.75). American Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/brokerages-set-american-midstream-partners-lp-amid-price-target-at-15-25-updated-updated.html.

American Midstream Partners Company Profile

American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company provides midstream infrastructure that links producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and specialty chemicals to numerous intermediate and end-use markets.

Receive News & Ratings for American Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.