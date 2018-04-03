Brokerages Set Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Target Price at $39.78

Shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE AM) traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.52. 702,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Antero Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $4,951.90, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Partners Company Profile

Antero Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corporation (Antero Resources) to own, operate and develop midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources’ production. The Company’s segments include gathering and compression, and water handling and treatment. The gathering and compression segment includes a network of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

