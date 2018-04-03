Brokerages Set BMW (BMW) Price Target at $95.04

Shares of BMW (ETR:BMW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €95.26 ($117.61).

BMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($117.28) price target on shares of BMW and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($95.06) price target on shares of BMW and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC set a €82.00 ($101.23) price target on shares of BMW and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas set a €110.00 ($135.80) price target on shares of BMW and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($135.80) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

BMW stock opened at €88.15 ($108.83) on Friday. BMW has a 1 year low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a 1 year high of €97.04 ($119.80).

BMW Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

