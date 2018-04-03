Brokerages Set Conduent Inc (CNDT) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Conduent in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of CNDT stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,965. The company has a market capitalization of $4,013.65, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of -1.08. Conduent has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Conduent had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Conduent will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Conduent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,249,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,472,000 after purchasing an additional 350,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,905,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,753,000 after purchasing an additional 108,503 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP increased its position in Conduent by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 6,285,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Conduent by 23.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,030,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,151,000 after purchasing an additional 771,222 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $50,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated is a provider of business process services, including transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation services. The Company’s segments include Commercial Industries, Healthcare and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a range of industries (other than healthcare).

