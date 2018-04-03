Brokerages Set Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN) Price Target at $4.57

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.57.

SFUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Fang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.63 price target (down from $5.30) on shares of Fang in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFUN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fang by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fang by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fang by 16.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 89,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fang by 107.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,217,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the third quarter worth about $1,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

SFUN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fang has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.58.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited, formerly SouFun Holdings Limited, operates as a real estate Internet portal in China. The Company’s Websites and mobile applications support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors in China.

