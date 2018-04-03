Brokerages Set FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Price Target at $51.17

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of FLIR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. 322,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,907. The firm has a market cap of $6,833.46, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.68. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.51.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.44 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 82.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,730,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

