Brokerages Set Imperva Inc (IMPV) PT at $53.00

Shares of Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

IMPV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Imperva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $56.00 price target on shares of Imperva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of IMPV stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Imperva has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.40.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Imperva had a net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Imperva will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Imperva news, CRO Michael D. Mooney sold 24,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $1,153,739.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,739.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Bettencourt sold 66,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $3,102,418.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,418.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Imperva by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Imperva by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Imperva by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Imperva by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Imperva by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services.

