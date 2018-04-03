Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc (TSE:JWEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$22.25 to C$24.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$20.60 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Edward Spooner bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.95 per share, with a total value of C$50,280.00.

TSE:JWEL traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,703. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$16.44 and a one year high of C$24.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Jamieson Wellness Inc (JWEL) PT at $23.96” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/brokerages-set-jamieson-wellness-inc-jwel-pt-at-23-96.html.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc is a Canada-based company, which operates as the health and wellness company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets brand of vitamins and natural health products. The Company offers vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) products and certain over-the-counter remedies through Jamieson and LVHS brands as well as sports nutrition products through Progressive, Precision and Iron Vegan brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.