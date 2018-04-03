Brokerages Set Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) PT at $11.40

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group raised their price target on Kadmon to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “positive” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

KDMN stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $349.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 5.59.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kadmon in the second quarter worth $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Kadmon in the third quarter worth $119,000. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the third quarter worth $169,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kadmon by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is an integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of various unmet medical needs. The Company is developing product candidates in a number of indications within autoimmune and fibrotic disease, oncology and genetic diseases.

