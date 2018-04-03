Brokerages Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Target Price at $161.00

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.85. The stock had a trading volume of 37,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,427. The company has a market cap of $3,502.10, a PE ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $102.56 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.39 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 17,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.37, for a total value of $2,616,192.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,878.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,587 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,728. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

