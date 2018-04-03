Brokerages Set MorphoSys AG (MOR) Target Price at $84.02

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €84.02 ($103.73).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOR. Goldman Sachs set a €86.00 ($106.17) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €57.00 ($70.37) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($104.94) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €64.00 ($79.01) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of MOR stock traded up €0.75 ($0.93) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €84.15 ($103.89). 83,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The firm has a market cap of $2,490.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €49.63 ($61.27) and a 52 week high of €88.10 ($108.77).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

