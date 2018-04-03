Brokerages Set Reis, Inc (REIS) PT at $26.00

Shares of Reis, Inc (NASDAQ:REIS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REIS shares. BidaskClub raised Reis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Reis in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Garfield sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $102,271.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 883,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lloyd Lynford sold 6,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $118,392.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,785 shares of company stock worth $624,486 over the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Reis by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Reis by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Reis by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REIS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,044. The firm has a market cap of $248.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38 and a beta of 1.14. Reis has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Reis had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.06%. research analysts forecast that Reis will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Reis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Reis’s payout ratio is -271.42%.

About Reis

Reis, Inc, through its subsidiary, Reis Services, provides commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals in the United States. The company maintains a proprietary database containing information on commercial properties, including apartment, office, retail, warehouse/distribution, flex/research and development, self-storage, and seniors and student housing properties in the metropolitan markets and neighborhoods.

