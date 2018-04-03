Brokerages Set Sartorius AG (SRT3) Target Price at $89.27

Shares of Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €89.27 ($110.21).

SRT3 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($96.30) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC set a €98.00 ($120.99) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

SRT3 stock remained flat at $€113.50 ($140.12) on Friday. Sartorius has a 12 month low of €71.00 ($87.65) and a 12 month high of €124.70 ($153.95).

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The Bioprocess Solutions division offers products, technologies, and services ranging from fermentation, cell cultivation, filtration, and purification to media storage and transportation for the biopharmaceutical industry.

