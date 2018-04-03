Shares of Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.15 ($5.12).

Several research firms recently weighed in on O2D. Macquarie set a €2.50 ($3.09) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays set a €4.10 ($5.06) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.80 ($5.93) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.60 ($5.68) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS set a €4.70 ($5.80) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Telefonica Deutschland alerts:

O2D stock opened at €3.82 ($4.71) on Friday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €3.67 ($4.53) and a 1-year high of €4.87 ($6.01).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D) PT at $4.15” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/brokerages-set-telefonica-deutschland-holding-ag-o2d-pt-at-4-15.html.

Telefonica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG operates as a mobile communication provider to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and value added services, such as billing services, as well as a network protocol to establish a network connection to its wholesale partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.