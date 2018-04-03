Brokerages Set Veritiv Corp (VRTV) Target Price at $30.67

Shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

VRTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of Veritiv stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,475. Veritiv has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $605.75, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Veritiv will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Veritiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,053,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritiv during the third quarter worth $910,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 69.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 47,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Veritiv by 26.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation is a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging and facility solutions. The Company also provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. The Company’s segments are Print, Publishing & Print Management (Publishing), Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

