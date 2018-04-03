Brokerages Set VMware, Inc. (VMW) Price Target at $131.08

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cowen raised shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of VMware from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $335,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $1,297,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,983 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 6.9% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in VMware by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,882 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in VMware by 2.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.82. The stock had a trading volume of 197,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,320. The company has a market cap of $48,965.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. VMware has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. VMware had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 19.52%. VMware’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc is an information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in development and application of virtualization technologies with x86 server-based computing, separating application software from the underlying hardware. The Company offers various products, which allow organizations to manage IT resources across private clouds and multi-cloud, multi-device environments by leveraging synergies across three product categories: Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), Hybrid Cloud Computing and End-User Computing (EUC).

