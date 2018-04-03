Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) PT at $54.36

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Zillow Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $53.83 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $282.33 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 8.77%.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 58,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $2,439,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $606,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,296,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 373,680 shares of company stock valued at $18,254,775. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

