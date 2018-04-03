FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Issued By National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.55). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of C$5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.97 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CVE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.96.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$10.81 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$15.37.

In other news, insider Keith Chiasson purchased 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$25,296.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Issued By National Bank Financial” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-cenovus-energy-incs-fy2019-earnings-cve-updated.html.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It operates in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in Canada. The Company also conducts marketing activities and owns refining interests in the United States (U.S.). Its segments include: Oil Sands, which includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta; Conventional, which includes the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the heavy oil assets at Pelican Lake, the carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project at Weyburn and emerging tight oil opportunities; Refining and Marketing, which includes transporting and selling crude oil and natural gas and joint ownership of refineries in the U.S., as well as Corporate and Eliminations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.