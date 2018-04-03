Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eldorado Resorts Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (ERI)

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) – Jefferies Group reduced their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Resorts in a note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $428.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.27 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. Eldorado Resorts has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,643 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $23,360,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,708,000 after acquiring an additional 533,078 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after acquiring an additional 486,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $10,774,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc is a gaming and hospitality company that owns and operates gaming facilities located in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Company’s segments are Nevada, Louisiana, Eastern and Corporate. As of May 1, 2017, the Company owned and operated approximately 503,000 square feet of casino space with approximately 20,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals (VLTs), over 550 table and poker games, 45 restaurants and 6,500 hotel rooms.

