BRT Realty Trust (BRT) Receives $12.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BRT Realty Trust (NYSE:BRT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded BRT Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on BRT Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BRT Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BRT Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BRT Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BRT Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

BRT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. BRT Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $165.96, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.57.

BRT Realty Trust (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. BRT Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. equities research analysts expect that BRT Realty Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from BRT Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. BRT Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

BRT Realty Trust Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://brtapartments.com/investor_relations for further details.

