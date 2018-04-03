BT Group (BT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BT Group (NYSE:BT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BT. Zacks Investment Research lowered BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS raised BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank raised BT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised BT Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $309.13.

Shares of NYSE:BT opened at $15.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BT Group has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $32,067.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.01.

BT Group (NYSE:BT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). BT Group had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that BT Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BT Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in BT Group by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BT Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in BT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers and the online BT Shop, as well as through Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages.

