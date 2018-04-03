IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by BT Investment Management Ltd

BT Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares during the quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in IBM were worth $19,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.43. 276,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,507,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $141,334.78, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. IBM has a 12 month low of $139.13 and a 12 month high of $176.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell purchased 610 shares of IBM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a $167.00 price target on IBM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs set a $170.00 price target on IBM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. IBM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.01.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

