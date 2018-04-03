Buckeye Partners (BPL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “In a year’s time , Buckeye Partners units have lost wider than the industry's decline. Rising debt expenses and gradual stability in energy prices are a matter of great concern for the partnership. The partnership depends on its operating subsidiaries to service debt obligations and pay cash distributions to its unitholders. Stringent government regulations and dependence on limited group customers for bulk of its storage revenues are headwinds. Buckeye Partners has an attractive portfolio of refined petroleum-product transportation and storage assets in key geographical markets. Strategic VTTI acquisitions and organic growth projects will drive the partnership’s performance in the domestic as well as international arena.”

BPL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Buckeye Partners from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Buckeye Partners from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 target price on Buckeye Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Buckeye Partners from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.38.

BPL traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $36.71. 119,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,957. Buckeye Partners has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,493.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $946.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.02 million. Buckeye Partners had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Joseph Sauger sold 11,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $483,690.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pieter Bakker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 115,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,832,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,201,000 after purchasing an additional 539,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $8,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

