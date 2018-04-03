Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Buckeye Partners reported mixed results in the fourth quarter with its earnings per unit lagging the expectation, while total revenues beat the same. Buckeye Partners has an attractive portfolio of refined petroleum-product transportation and storage assets in key geographical markets. Strategic VTTI acquisitions and organic growth projects will drive the partnership’s performance in the domestic as well as international arena. Last month, the loss in partnership units was wider than the industry's decline. Stringent government regulations are persistent headwinds for Buckeye Partners. The partnership depends on its operating subsidiaries to service debt obligations and pay cash distributions to its unitholders. Rising debt expenses and stability in energy prices are a matter of great concern for the partnership.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPL. Barclays boosted their price target on Buckeye Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Buckeye Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Buckeye Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $55.00 price target on Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Buckeye Partners stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Buckeye Partners has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,493.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $946.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Sauger sold 11,013 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $483,690.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Mckinley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 315.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

