Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Trading Down 1.7%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s share price was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 364,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,250,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

The company has a market cap of $2,264.15, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 39.79%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 481,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,154.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M Chad Crow sold 53,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $1,144,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,867,475.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,722. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 372.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. As of December 31, 2016, it operated at 400 locations in 40 states across the United States.

