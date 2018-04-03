Burst Price Tops $0.0162 on Top Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Burst has a market cap of $29.18 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinroom and Livecoin. Over the last week, Burst has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 1,800,339,818 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is forums.burst-team.us. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment “

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Burst Asset Exchange, Coinroom, Livecoin, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

