Burt Wealth Advisors Has $376,000 Stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

NYSE:WFC opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $255,643.08, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. Wells Fargo’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

