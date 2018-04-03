Byline Bancorp (BY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

BY traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 58,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,579. The company has a market capitalization of $672.25 and a P/E ratio of 44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $24.80.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, EVP Bruce W. Lammers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,686 shares of company stock worth $1,590,875 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 870.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2,180.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

