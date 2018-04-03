C20 Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (C20)

C20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. C20 has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $5.14 million worth of C20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One C20 token can now be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00029045 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and IDEX. During the last seven days, C20 has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003132 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00719300 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015031 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00182830 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039221 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00031151 BTC.

C20 Profile

C20 was first traded on October 16th, 2017. C20’s total supply is 40,656,082 tokens. C20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com. The Reddit community for C20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. C20’s official website is crypto20.com. C20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling C20

C20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase C20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade C20 must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

