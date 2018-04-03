Cable One (CABO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $781.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo reiterated a market perform rating and set a $741.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $788.00.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $672.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3,939.47, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cable One has a 12-month low of $624.92 and a 12-month high of $788.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $257.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.91 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cable One will post 27.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.54, for a total value of $2,051,022.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,999,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cable One by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cable One by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,118,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

