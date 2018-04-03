Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. Jefferies Group currently has a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray set a $36.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $23.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,049.65, a PE ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,949,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $913,770,000 after acquiring an additional 365,252 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,687,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $911,570,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,373,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $571,742,000 after acquiring an additional 708,814 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,042,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,206,000 after acquiring an additional 322,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,019,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $200,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Group” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/cabot-oil-gas-cog-given-a-25-00-price-target-by-jefferies-group-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.