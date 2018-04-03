ValuEngine Downgrades CACI International (NYSE:CACI) to Hold

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Noble Financial downgraded shares of CACI International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.45.

Shares of CACI International stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.40. 176,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,240. The firm has a market cap of $3,727.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CACI International has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $159.40.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.29). CACI International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, CEO Kenneth Asbury sold 25,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $3,771,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,719,362.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Phillip London sold 11,161 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,618,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,294 shares of company stock worth $6,313,412. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in CACI International by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

