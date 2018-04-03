Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Price

Headlines about Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cadence Design Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.7881582613658 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.22. 1,774,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,156. The stock has a market cap of $10,414.58, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.20 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $32,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,745.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $40,074.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,016,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/cadence-design-systems-cdns-earns-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-22-updated-updated.html.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.