Caesarstone (CSTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) will report $141.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Caesarstone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.23 million. Caesarstone reported sales of $136.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesarstone will report full-year sales of $141.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.34 million to $656.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $665.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $659.45 million to $670.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caesarstone.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $148.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTE. ValuEngine lowered Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Caesarstone to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on Caesarstone from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesarstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ:CSTE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.40. 101,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,196. The firm has a market cap of $674.95, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caesarstone has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $44.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

