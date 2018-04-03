Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

CALM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2,122.68, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.62. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $50.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,361,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,193 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,099,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,206,000 after purchasing an additional 170,304 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $6,387,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth $3,817,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

