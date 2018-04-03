Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Shares Up 6.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $45.95. 1,118,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 373,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2,122.68, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.62.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products.

