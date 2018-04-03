Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,734.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 106,530 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 557.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other Altria Group news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,631.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MO opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $118,435.98, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vetr lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.97 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.99.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/calamos-advisors-llc-lowers-stake-in-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.