Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of CCD traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,860. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $20.98.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd Company Profile

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment strategy is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible and high yield securities.

