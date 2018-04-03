Calavo Growers (CVGW) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $102.85

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.85 and last traded at $96.20, with a volume of 206368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital set a $91.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1,617.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael A. Browne sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,350. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 468,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 326,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 84,746 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

