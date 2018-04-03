Calavo Growers (CVGW) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Buckingham Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $91.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,617.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.64. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $59.10 and a 52 week high of $95.75.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.89 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at $816,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Browne sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,350. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

