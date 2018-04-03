Caleres (CAL) Insider Sells $63,620.00 in Stock

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $63,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,026.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.16. 34,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,589. The stock has a market cap of $1,444.10, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Caleres has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $702.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.61 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 3.13%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. research analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS lowered Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,799,000 after acquiring an additional 138,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Caleres by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,626,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,988,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,363,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 437,627 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

