Reviewing Airgas (ARG) and Calgon Carbon (CCC)

Calgon Carbon (NYSE: CCC) and Airgas (NYSE:ARG) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Calgon Carbon shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Calgon Carbon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Calgon Carbon and Airgas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calgon Carbon 1 2 0 0 1.67 Airgas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calgon Carbon presently has a consensus price target of $20.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.10%. Given Calgon Carbon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Calgon Carbon is more favorable than Airgas.

Profitability

This table compares Calgon Carbon and Airgas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calgon Carbon 3.40% 6.63% 3.23% Airgas 5.98% 15.44% 5.04%

Dividends

Calgon Carbon pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Airgas pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Airgas has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Airgas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calgon Carbon and Airgas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calgon Carbon $619.81 million 1.76 $21.10 million N/A N/A Airgas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Calgon Carbon has higher revenue and earnings than Airgas.

Summary

Airgas beats Calgon Carbon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calgon Carbon

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other. The Company’s products and services are designed to protect human health and the environment from harmful contaminants in water, and air. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, Africa, Canada, China, India, Latin America, and in other parts of Asia.

About Airgas

Airgas, Inc. is a supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, and hard goods, such as welding equipment and related products. The Company is also a producer of atmospheric gases, carbon dioxide, dry ice and nitrous oxide and a supplier of safety products, refrigerants, ammonia products and process chemicals. It operates through two segments: Distribution and All Other Operations. The Distribution segment offers a portfolio of related gas and hard goods products and services to the end customers. The All Other Operations segment consists of five business units which manufacture or distribute carbon dioxide, dry ice, nitrous oxide, ammonia and refrigerant gases. It also offers supply chain management services and solutions, and product and process technical support across many customer segments. It markets its products and services through multiple sales channels, including branch-based sales representatives, retail stores and strategic customer account programs, among others.

