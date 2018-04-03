California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.42 Million Position in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,291,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,657,000 after purchasing an additional 688,666 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,773,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 111,928 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 67,980 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 46,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,234.06, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 9.10%. research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 800 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,947.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $247,294.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,897. Company insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIBK. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary First Interstate Bank (the Bank), delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company also, through its subsidiary Bank of the Cascades, offers full-service community banking through 46 branches in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

