Homeowners Choice Inc (HCI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Homeowners Choice Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.45% of Homeowners Choice worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Homeowners Choice in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Homeowners Choice by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Homeowners Choice by 7.8% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 62,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Homeowners Choice by 24.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 129,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Homeowners Choice by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCI opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Homeowners Choice Inc has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $360.92, a P/E ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Homeowners Choice (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. Homeowners Choice had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Homeowners Choice Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Homeowners Choice’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -186.67%.

Homeowners Choice declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homeowners Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Homeowners Choice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Homeowners Choice from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Homeowners Choice Profile

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

