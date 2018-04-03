California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.45% of Investors Real Estate Trust worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 995,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 115,358 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 339.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 167,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 129,503 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 33.8% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

IRET opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $622.99, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

In related news, CFO John Kirchmann bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $38,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,376.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,696.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $365,110 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Investors Real Estate Trust Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of multifamily apartment communities. As of January 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 89 multifamily properties consisting of 13,786 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

