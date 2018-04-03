California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.37 Million Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 112.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 257,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 44,196 shares during the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NYSE AHH opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $617.42, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.49. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.59.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

In related news, CEO Louis S. Haddad acquired 15,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $197,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,850.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in various markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of its operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners.

