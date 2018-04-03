California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.26 Million Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 621.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $787.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 218.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

