Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $247.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $198.25 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The firm has a market cap of $7,443.13, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $620.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.89 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. CL King lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

