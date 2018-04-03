California State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.65 Million Position in TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of TD Ameritrade worth $21,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMTD stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33,605.28, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TD Ameritrade has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. equities research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 17,243 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $967,849.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,234.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTD. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

